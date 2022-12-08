Avient Introduces Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio Inks

Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient Specialty Inks recently launched Wilflex™ Epic™ Rio ready-for-use (RFU) standard colors. The line includes 33 new flexible cure inks for screen printing applications and replaces its Epic Standard Color portfolio, effective February 1, 2023. The inks have a lower flexible cure profile of 266 to 320°F to minimize energy use and expenses while maximizing output. According to the company, the inks also print with excellent opacity, have wet-on-wet printing capabilities, offer great stretch and a soft hand when cured.

November/December 2022