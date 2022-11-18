VDMA: Incoming Orders And Turnover Continue To Grow

BRUSSELS — November 18, 2022 — Orders and sales of the German manufacturers of Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies are still on a growth course: in the period from October 2021 to September 2022, incoming orders increased by 37 percent in real terms and sales are also positive for the technology manufacturers with a growth of 14 percent compared to the previous year. Only exports in the sewing and garment technology sector weakened slightly in the first eight months of 2022 and fell by 5 percent to 265 million euros.

Poland still the most important export market

The most important export market from a German perspective was Poland, followed by Italy and France. German suppliers of shoe and leather technology were again able to increase their exports by 8 percent to 34 million euros in the period from January to August 2022. Here, the main customer countries were the USA, Mexico and Italy. Exports of German laundry and dry-cleaning technology also increased in the first eight months of 2022 by 17 percent to 272 million euros. As last year, the most important export markets were Poland, the USA and Turkey.

“The mood among manufacturers of Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies is largely positive,” said Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies at the trade association’s industry meeting in Brussels. “Despite the enormous increase in energy costs, the still existing problems in the supply chains and the still unforeseeable consequences of the war, the industry representatives report well-filled order books.”

Industry meeting in Brussels

The VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies industry meeting was held in Brussels for the first time. The focus was on topics such as the EU’s Green Deal initiative and its consequences for SMEs, as well as current EU trade policy issues. In particular, the relationship with the United States was discussed and the participants had the opportunity to exchange views with representatives of the European Commission.

Posted: November 18, 2022

Source: The VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies