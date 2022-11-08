Ultrafabrics Debuts Biophilic-Inspired Booth At BDNY

TARRYTOWN, N.J. — November 7, 2022 — Ultrafabrics is proud to be exhibiting at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) as the brand continues to lean into innovation in the post-pandemic hospitality design market.

This year’s booth is inspired by the notion of connecting people to nature using biophilic design, a creative approach that incorporates natural elements to provide respite and joy for users in the built environment. The booth concept is inspired by the hexagon shape, which can be found replicated in snowflakes, beehives, coral, crystals, and other structures both biological and non-biological. Nature on the surface appears random and disorganised but in reality, it’s all about geometry and physics.

Ultrafabrics will debut a hospitality-focused color palette of dynamic tones that influence mood, calm nerves and create an overall connection to nature.

Nicole Meier, Director of Branding at Ultrafabrics, said: “Ultrafabrics has been engineering its offering to bring beauty, performance and haptics to the hospitality industry. We are pleased to be showing our take on biophilic design to our customers.”

Ultrafabrics will show:

Tottori, Wired, Promessa, Ultraleather, Coast, Reef Pro, Eco Tech, Volar Bio, Ultraleather Pro, Fusion

Uf Select will be featured on a OFS Hex Lounge Seat in the booth

