Texon To Showcase Major Strides In Sustainability At Leathertech 2022

SALTBURN-BY-THE-SEA, England — October 22, 2022 — Texon is exhibiting at Leathertech in Bangladesh this December. Three years on from the last show, Texon – a leader in the development of high-quality, eco-friendly materials – will highlight the major strides it has made in its sustainability journey since 2019 and the vast array of innovative new products it has brought to market over the past 36 months.

At Leathertech, footwear manufacturers and leather garment and goods manufacturers will get their chance to see some of the well-known structural components that Texon has recently re-engineered to now include even more bio-based and recycled content. They will also be able to learn more about the new woven and cellulose products Texon has developed, which can improve the design, performance and environmental credentials of footwear and fashion accessories.

Products on display for the first time at Leathertech will include:

ProWeave – a revolutionary jacquard weaving technology that’s transforming the way performance materials are made and how they look, feel and function. Creating different elasticity, tenacity, and abrasion zones within the same weave, ProWeave can help brands bring new ideas to life, as recently illustrated by Umbro. In September, the sports brand announced the use of ProWeave in its Velocita Alchemist boots – a first in the sports sector.

Texon Verde – a new bio-based, biodegradable material that’s green by name and by nature. Tailor-made for use in sustainable, luxury fashion and homeware accessories, Texon Verde contains up to 90% bio-based content. Made from sustainably sourced (FSC®) cellulose wood pulp, plant-based binders and natural pigments, Texon Verde is the perfect choice for designers and brands looking to reduce the impact of their products on the planet.

Reform 2.0 – a new and improved version of Texon’s original trailblazing heel counter. Now containing up to 66% sustainably sourced content, whilst offering the same physical traits as its predecessor, Texon Reform 2.0 proves that footwear manufacturers don’t have to choose between high performance and sustainability when specifying structural components to incorporate into athletic, casual, dress, outdoor or safety shoes.

Ecostrobe – Texon’s first insole made with 100% recycled content. Produced using 100% recycled PET and a special fusion-bonding technology that completely removes the need for chemicals or water, Ecostrobe offers game-changing possibilities for footwear designers that want to integrate sustainability into strobel applications, without compromising strength and performance.

Explaining more, Bryan Whitfield, Sales Director, New Markets, said: “Faced with the global events of the last three years, some companies might have slowed down – but that has definitely not been the case at Texon. Instead, we have accelerated output from our product innovation pipeline. Our efforts have been prolific – with a new or re-engineered product announced every few months. After what feels like a long absence, we’re excited to get back to Leathertech. Being face-to-face with our customers in Bangladesh will be a great way to finish 2022, a year in which we have been celebrating 75 years of sustainable innovation.”

At Texon, sustainability is woven into every aspect of the company’s work. Texon’s journey began 75 years ago and today, the business is still innovating – sustainably leading the way for its customers and creating new materials in a way that will help sustain tomorrow. Read more about the breadth and depth of Texon’s sustainability work in its latest sustainability report. Visit Texon at Stand A9, Leathertech from 8-10 December 2022.

Posted: November 2, 2022

Source: Texon