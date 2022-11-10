SPINNOVA® Named In TIME’s Best Inventions Of 2022 List

HELSINKI — November 10, 2022 — The annual TIME Best Inventions List recognises groundbreaking products and innovations that change how we live. This year, SPINNOVA® is named among these extraordinary innovations.

SPINNOVA® has made the list of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022, earning its spot in the Style Category. This year’s Best Innovations in the style category feature multiple solutions for sustainable fashion, from SPINNOVA® fibre to Evrnu’s NuCycl fibre and ThredUP’s AI-powered search tool called Thrift the Look.

Created from renewable raw materials, SPINNOVA® fibre is made with zero harmful chemicals, and its production consumes 99% less water and causes 72% fewer CO2 emissions than conventional cotton.

“We believe that the key to changing the world lies in sustained innovation and we are honoured to be recognised for our efforts to transform the raw material base of the global textile industry for the better,” comments Spinnova’s CEO Kim Poulsen.

TIME recognizes products and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways and changing how we think about what’s possible. Previously awarded brands include for example Dyson, Sony and Allbirds. To compile the list TIME evaluated contenders on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions across different categories.

See the full list: time.com/best-inventions-2022

Posted: November 10, 2022

Source: SPINNOVA