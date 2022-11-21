India ITME 2022 – Revolutionizing South East Asian Textile Industry

NEW DELHI — November 21, 2022 — ‘India ITME 2022’ – prestigious, most awaited mega technology and engineering B2B exhibition for Textiles is hosted every once in 4 years in India to cater to the machinery and technology requirements of textile industry of India, neighboring South East Asian and Middle East countries. 11th edition of India ITME 2022 will be held from 8th – 13th December 2022; first mega event post pandemic.

This highly anticipated event is India ITME 2022 is being held for the first time in Northern India at a world class venue IEML Greater Noida, a well-designed Exhibition Venue in the National Capital Region and one of the largest in India spread across 235,000 sq mtrs area. IEML is strategically located at Greater Noida which is an Industrial Area is located at the intersection of the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors and is also the gateway to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). It lies within the National Capital Region of India’s capital – New Delhi and is adjacent to Noida, one of the largest industrial townships in Asia.

Showcasing 1600 + machines, 68 countries, 1000 + Exhibitors geared upto creating a high voltage goal oriented interaction at this B2B Event to attract business leads, new opportunities in a vibrant and large sized market – India!

“Slow and Steady” has been the growth story of Indian textile industry. India’s textile industry has strived to build modern capabilities alongside nurturing age old tradition and skills to stay strong and proud; facing challenges from speed, cutthroat price competition, youthful/instant fashion industry brought on by advent of modern technology.

India ITME Society has played a significant role in facilitating technology access to nation’s textile industry from across globe enabling textile segments to upgrade its manufacturing technology and export capabilities. ITME exhibitions from 1980 onwards was specially a boon for small companies who could view and access engineering advancement in textile machinery from across globe without bearing high cost. Over the time, India ITME events became a prime event for South-East Asian countries as well as focused on developing their own textile industry.

‘India ITME 2022’ has brought a rich array of concurrent program, workshop & conference offering action packed week for industry members.

Key topics for further growth of Indian textile industry with latest technology and Government Policy Vision for boosting textile machinery manufacturing will be discussed at ‘CEO Conclave.’

To seal the collaboration, an agreement was signed for RBSM between India ITME Society & EEPC. Ms. Seema Srivastava, Executive Director, India ITME Society & Mr. Adhip Mitra, Addl. Executive Director, EEPC signed the agreement at the Press Conference on 18th November 2022 in the presence of assembled Industry Members, Media, Journalists and Guests.

India ITME Society jointly with EEPC as B2B partner is organizing Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) during INDIA ITME 2022. This Buyer-Seller Meet is a unique platform to connect major buyers with sellers of the textile engineering sector in order to facilitate textile engineering businesses in accessing global opportunities. This is one of kind initiative for the textile industry by India ITME Society & EEPC. International buyer delegations from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Poland, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Bhutan, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Guatemala & Kyrgyzstan and many more countries primarily to assess their business prospects shall visit India ITME 2022. The strategically matched B2B meetings / RBSM are focused on resulting in the highest amount of conversions.

India today offers the most reliable, stable and trusted business environment to global business. Indian textile industry offers a large growing opportunity and India ITME 2022 is the gateway to this vast data of potential customers and business partnership.

Posted: November 21, 2022

Source: India ITME Society