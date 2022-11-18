Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires New York-Based Northeast Compressor

ROCK HILL, SC — November 17, 2022 — Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of Northeast Compressor. Northeast Compressor sells air compressors, related equipment, and services to a broad range of industrial customers in upstate New York.

Northeast Compressor, which also has a strong parts and maintenance business, was initially started in the 1980s, and has been a part of Kinequip, Inc. since the 1990s. Northeast Compressor is located in North Syracuse, NY. Six employees will join Atlas Copco.

“Northeast Compressor has a strong parts and maintenance business,” said Vagner Rego, Business Area President, Compressor Technique. “The acquisition will help us get closer to customers and grow our geographic coverage in upstate New York.”

The purchase price is not disclosed.

The acquired business will become part of the Compressor Technique Business Area.

Posted: November 18, 2022

Source: Atlas Copco Compressors LLC