Pertex® And Cycora® To Collaborate On Development Of High-Performance Circular Fabric For The Outdoor And Sportswear Industry

CLITHEROE, England — October 25, 2022 — Pertex, a performance fabric brand and Cycora®, a breakthrough material made from regenerated end-of-life textiles, will collaborate to develop high-performance, woven fabrics from landfill-destined textile waste. This collaboration would be directly tackling the growing problem of textile waste, which sees more than 70 percent of clothing either landfilled or incinerated at end-of-life.

Cycora is the first solution developed by Ambercycle Inc., a Los Angeles-based materials science company that’s mission is to end waste in the fashion industry. The Ambercycle™ ecosystem enables the consolidation, regeneration, and reintegration of end-of-life textiles back into supply chains, reducing the extraction of finite resources from the planet. Ambercycle technology powers this movement, regenerating textiles at a molecular level while matching the quality of what today comes from petroleum

With a history stretching back more than 40 years and a deep understanding of fabric development, Pertex are the leaders in lightweight woven fabrics for technical performance apparel. Pertex brand partners include the world’s most renowned outdoor and sportswear brands.

Using this expertise in product development, Pertex will work in partnership with cycora to produce high-performance woven fabrics. These fabrics will be intentionally designed to be compatible with Ambercycle end-of-life solutions to have minimal impact when being regenerated back into cycora to start the cycle again.

“We are constantly striving for new ways in which to reduce our environmental impact,” said Steve Laycock, Pertex brand director. “This partnership with Ambercycle offers new opportunities to achieve these goals. For example, our Pertex Revolve fabrics are mono-material, made entirely from recycled polyester. Currently this polyester is from PET bottles, but the partnership with Ambercycle carves a pathway for a new truly circular fabric made through textile-to-textile regeneration.”

“In the journey to develop a truly circular infrastructure in the fashion industry, we wanted to utilize cycora materials in advanced, technical products; while setting a precedent for intentional design,” said Shay Sethi, Ambercycle CEO. “The partnership with Pertex allows for circular materials to thrive in the toughest of environments; climbing, hiking, backpacking, and so much more. Pertex and cycora are naturally aligned to accelerate the pursuit of material harmony.”

Pertex and cycora will work closely together to meet the rigorous demands of outdoor and sportswear brands to move towards truly sustainable practices. More details of the collaboration will be released in the coming months.

Posted: October 25, 2022

Source: Pertex®/cycora®