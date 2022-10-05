FUJIFILM Introduces New Acuity Ultra Hybrid Led Wide Format Printer

HANOVER PARK, Ill. — October 4, 2022 — FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division, proudly announces its entry into the high-end wide format hybrid market with the unveiling of the new Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED printer. The Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED expertly handles both rigid and flexible media, all in one platform, delivering an extremely versatile solution with maximum speeds of up to 2,346 ft²/hr. (roll-to-roll) and resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi.

The printer, which will be commercially available the beginning of 2023, will be available for demonstration at PRINTING United Expo 2022 in Las Vegas, October 19-21, in the Fujifilm booth (#825, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center).

“The Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED wide format printer is a high-end printer for rigid and flexible media for the sign and display market, offering superb, high-quality printing in a 3.3m platform,” said Shaun Holdom, marketing manager, Ultra products, FUJIFILM Corporation, WFIJ System Business Headquarters. “The printer features new Fujifilm Uvijet UH inks, designed to produce both exceptional near-photographic quality for close viewing applications including interior graphics, signage and decor as well as the speed and durability for long distance viewing applications including short- and long-term exterior signage and industrial applications.

Media handling and functionality

The Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED features media loading and unloading tables with a unique textured table surface designed to optimize the feeding and alignment of rigid media. A strong catch mechanism protects against accidental damage, and secure locking allows for media feed accuracy throughout every print run.

The Graphic User Interface (GUI) features the same design features found on the Fujifilm Acuity Ultra R2 and includes additional functionality to handle rigid media production—up to six sheets simultaneously.

An intelligent vacuum control system automatically turns on the correct vacuum zones needed for any print job based on the width of the media, and the vacuum motor power constantly adjusts to maintain optimal media hold down, regardless of media type and size, ensuring an accurate and high-quality print finish.

A tailored designed airshaft allows dual roll functionality, two media rolls of different diameters (each up to 14 in.) that can run at the same time.

Uvijet UH: New LED UV inkjet ink from Fujifilm

Fujifilm has developed an entirely new inkjet ink series, Uvijet UH, designed specifically for the Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED printer, with six colors (CMYK, Lm, Lc) available as standard and white ink available as an option. The new ink has both GREENGUARD Gold and AgBB certifications.

Uvijet UH has been designed to adhere to a broad range of rigid and flexible media types, delivering the same exceptional high quality of the Uvijet GS and AU inks used in the Acuity Ultra R2, while also minimizing ink usage and waste, helping to reduce running costs.

“Our new blueprint for wide format printer offering, announced last year, will provide our customers with greater flexibility, ease-of-use and even better ROI,” said Holdom. “The development of the Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED showcases Fujifilm’s commitment to continually meet our customer changing needs.”

Posted: October 5, 2022

Source: FUJIFILM North America Corporation