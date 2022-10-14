Agricultural Hemp Company SC Canna, LLC Establishing Operations In Clarendon County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 12, 2022 — SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, today announced plans to establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $8.8 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.

SC Canna, LLC, a subsidiary of Sirius-A-Bioscience, is an integrated grower and distributor of medical-grade hemp products. Founded by native South Carolinians, the company specializes in aeroponics, which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.

Located at the Clarendon County Industrial Park in Manning, the newly constructed 50,000-square-foot commercial space will house the company’s proprietary growing system.

Operations are expected to be online in 2023. To learn more about SC Canna, LLC and Sirius-A-Bioscience, visit the company’s website.

“We are very excited about growing SC Canna, LLC in our own backyard. Our high-tech grow system will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. We look forward to cultivating and strengthening our ability to provide as many therapeutic resources as possible to our healthcare customers. The governor and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, as well as the Clarendon County Economic Development team were instrumental in the expansion of our operations. We are truly grateful for their leadership.” -SC Canna, LLC Managing Partner Thomas Schipper

“The future prosperity of our state depends on a thriving agriculture industry, and it is through investments like this one that will help the industry continue to thrive. We welcome SC Canna, LLC to our state and look forward to the positive impact they will make in Clarendon County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies of all types are planting their seeds in South Carolina because of our business-friendly environment and talented workforce. We congratulate SC Canna, LLC on its $8.8 million investment that will create 37 new jobs in one of our state’s rural communities.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina’s agribusiness industry thrives on innovation. We’re pleased that SC Canna, LLC has chosen to invest in rural South Carolina with its innovative facility.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“It is with open arms that we welcome SC Canna, LLC to Clarendon County. This operation is sure to be first class and will complement the flourishing manufacturing base we have in Clarendon County. Thank you to SC Canna, LLC for your commitment.”-Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr.

“We welcome SC Canna, LLC to Clarendon County. This company introduces a unique opportunity for the county, and throughout South Carolina, to enter a market of agricultural production that’s not yet been explored in our state.”-Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

Posted: October 14, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor