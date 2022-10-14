Advanced Manufacturing Montréal Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

MONTRÉAL — October 12, 2022 — Advanced Manufacturing Montréal, the five-in-one expo that brings together the latest trends and technologies shaping the future in advanced design and manufacturing across automation, robotics, energy efficiency, packaging, plastics, processing, and more, announced that registration is now live for attendees and press.

The Nov. 9-10 show, which takes place at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in Montréal, Québec, offers five co-located brands under one roof, allowing attendees to meet and network with a diverse range of industries under the manufacturing umbrella. Co-locates Automation Technology (ATX) Montréal, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) Montréal, Expoplast, Pack Ex Montréal, and Powder & Bulk Solids Montréal, making this event one of the few Canadian shows where attendees have access to multiple expos at once.

This is the fifth edition of the event, which has been held bi-annually in Montréal since its inception in 2012. With global events now back in full swing, Advanced Manufacturing Montréal will fully resume for the first time since 2018.

“We are thrilled to be back at Advanced Manufacturing Montréal for the first time since 2018,” said Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Advanced Manufacturing Montréal. “We brought in over 4,600 attendees and 240 exhibitors for two full days of industry immersion at our last show, and we expect an event that’s just as exciting and action packed this year.”

The Canadian advanced manufacturing sector is a global leader in system integration, artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, machine vision and automation. Canadian innovations facilitate the seamless integration of Industry 4.0 solutions into manufacturing operations, making it an essential industry in the region. Manufacturing is the second-largest industry in Québec, with 475,000 jobs and contributes nearly 13% to Québec’s GDP as a $49 billion industry.

By registering for Advanced Manufacturing Montréal, attendees and press will have access to 160 international powerhouse brands in manufacturing , including AT Packaging, Centris Technologies, Elfe Plastik, Harpak-ULMA Packaging LLC, HIWIN Corporation, Ingeniu, Manufacture Scorpion Inc., Mecademic, Sugatsune Canada Inc., Wipotec-OCS, and more.

Posted: October 14, 2022

Source: Informa Markets