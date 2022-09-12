Teijin Automotive Technologies Multi-Material Battery Enclosure Named ACCE Parts Award Winner

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — September 12, 2022 — Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that its innovative, multi-material battery enclosure has received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) ACCE People’s Choice Award. The winner of this award is selected from the SPE ACCE Innovation Awards entries by all attendees at the annual automotive composites exposition.

The full-sized, multi-material battery enclosure features a one-piece composite cover and one-piece composite tray with aluminum and steel reinforcements. By molding the cover and the tray each as one piece, Teijin Automotive has created a system which is easier to seal and can be certified prior to shipment. The company has two patents pending for its innovative box assembly and fastening systems.

The company also developed a mounting frame utilizing a structural foam for energy absorption. This enables a reduced frame thickness and weight, while improving crash performance. Because the tray and cover are made from composites, it can be formed into complex shapes while reducing tooling complexity and cost.

“As the automotive industry moves toward electrification, Teijin Automotive Technologies’ R&D teams are continually searching for composite solutions that make sense for our customers and the end users,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager of Teijin Composites Business Unit. “This full battery enclosure is an example of how composites can make EVs lighter, safer and less complex from a servicing perspective.”

Teijin Automotive’s multi-material battery enclosure is 15% lighter than a steel battery box. Although it is equal in weight to an aluminum enclosure, the enclosure offers better temperature resistance than aluminum, especially if the phenolic resin system is used. Additionally, the one-piece design for the tray has no through holes, so no sealing or sealant are required. This not only eliminates the chance of leaks, it reduces overall production costs and complexity.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: Teijin Automotive Technologies