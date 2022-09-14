Sun Chemical to Showcase Digital Ink Solutions at PRINTING United Expo 2022

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — September 14, 2022 — Sun Chemical will showcase its full range of digital inks for textiles and graphics at PRINTING United Expo from October 19-21, 2022 in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be presenting our inaugural exhibit at PRINTING United Expo this year,” said Simon Daplyn, Manager, Product Marketing, Sun Chemical. “In addition to displaying our full portfolio of solutions, our team is excited to share the latest in ink solutions to enable more sustainable printing and highlight our commitment to developing and growing the digital ink market in North America.”

Digital Inkjet Inks for Wide Format Printing

Sun Chemical will display a selection of its Streamline inkjet inks designed for a variety of wide- and super-wide format solvent based or aqueous printers. The direct-to-consumer solvent inks have been formulated specifically to be compatible with the original products which allows quick, risk free conversions with no need to change machine settings or create new color profiles. The aqueous inks have been formulated for large format poster applications where high-volume, high-speed printing, combined with high impact imagery at maximum productivity is needed.

Streamline offers a full suite of eco-solvent, solvent and aqueous inks alongside added services such as GREENGUARD Certification, bulk ink supply systems and product field support.

Digital Inks for Textiles

Visitors of booth #C10907 can also explore Sun Chemical’s wide array of water-based inks for digital textile printing, including:

Sublimation Inks: These digital sublimation inks enable users to benefit from the best color and print performance across a range of demanding applications from fashion and sports apparel to home textiles, sign and display, and hard surfaces.

Pigmented Inks: Sun Chemical’s water-based digital pigment inks for textile printing allow customers to easily add value to their printed products by maximizing color performance and fastness on a range of fabrics.

Reactive Dye Inks: Using the highest quality dyes to ensure the purest color with extended printhead lifetime, water-based reactive dyes offer brands more design freedom, through precise and vibrant color for cotton, viscose, linen and silk applications.

Acid Dye Inks: Optimized to ensure the best color and fastness performance on polyamide and silk substrates, Sun Chemical’s water-based acid dye inks can be used for diverse applications, such as flags, swim and sportswear, fashion and accessories.

Additional Inks and Coatings Solutions on Display

Sun Chemical offers the largest range of digital inks and coatings available worldwide for virtually every inkjet application. Backed by the formulation capabilities and application expertise to create new market opportunities for digital printing, Sun Chemical’s inkjet inks and coatings solutions for OEM partners and integrators can be used for packaging, display graphics, décor, ceramics and tiles, labels, plastic cards, industrial printing and more.

Other inkjet inks and coatings solutions on display will include:

SunJet: As the global inkjet brand of Sun Chemical and DIC, SunJet will demonstrate its most recent developments in inkjet chemistry, including collaborations with OEM partners, system integrators and printhead manufacturers across a number of market sectors, including graphics, décor, textile, coding & marking, publication, commercial, industrial, label and packaging.

Edible Inks for Direct Food Printing: Edible inks offering outstanding color and print sharpness and are well suited for both small and larger businesses and brands looking to bring customization and enhanced consumer experience to their products.

SunEvo™ Digital Coatings: SunEvo digital coatings come from a collaborative initiative within the supply chain that aims to facilitate the evolution of digitally printed packaging and digital label printing, deliver improved workflows, and comply with printing and regulatory industry standards through technically advanced solutions.

Learn more about Sun Chemical’s digital ink and coating solutions by visiting Sun Chemical at booth #C10907 during PRINTING United Expo from October 19-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Posted: September 14, 2022

Source: Sun Chemical Corporation