Milliken Launches New Polypropylene Clarifier Plant: Increase Capacity By More Than 50 Percent

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 12, 2022 — The recent launch of production at Milliken & Company’s new clarifier plant in Blacksburg, S.C., will enhance access to the Millad® NX® 8000 additive for customers worldwide. This facility will enable Milliken, a global manufacturer of plastic additives and colorants, to meet increasing demand for these products well into the future.

”We’re pleased to report that the plant has begun manufacturing product, and we plan to reach full operating capacity by the end of 2022, allowing us to increase Millad production by 50 percent,” said Cindy Boiter, president of Milliken’s Chemical Business. Announced earlier this year, “this represents the largest clarifier plant investment in Milliken history.”

Millad NX 8000 helps reduce carbon emissions1 by enabling converters to lower their energy use during processing while also improving production efficiency. This has never been more important than during this period of unparalleled spikes in energy prices. Additionally, these certified energy savings allow brand owners using PP clarified with Millad NX 8000 ECO to display the much-desired UL Environmental Claim Validation label on their injection-molded parts.

Boiter went on to recognize the impressive efforts that went into making this plant opening a reality. “We greatly appreciate all the efforts of our associates who were involved in making this plant exceptional.”

Milliken has long been known for its innovation, collaboration and commitment to advancing sustainability. Recognized as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere Institute for 16 straight years, the firm leverages its 157-year history and extensive chemical expertise to tailor products that make the world a better place and create a healthier future for generations. Millad NX 8000 is an excellent example of applying innovation through chemistry to advance sustainability.

Polypropylene (PP) is durable, lightweight, highly recyclable and, thanks to Millad, offers glass-like clarity. This improvement enables PP to be used in applications such as thin-wall packaging. It also is one of the least energy-intensive polymers to make and recycle compared to other clear polymers. Additionally, the How2Recycle® labeling program in late July upgraded the eligibility of rigid PP tubs, bottles, jugs, and jars to “Widely Recyclable” in the United States.

1CO 2 reductions based on reduced cycle time and energy usage are highly dependent on energy source.

Posted: September 27, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company