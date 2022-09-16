Mannington Commercial Joins Drawdown Georgia Business Compact

CALHOUN, GA. — September 16, 2022 — Mannington Commercial announced today that it is one of the newest members to the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact (“Compact”), a consortium of Georgia businesses that are working collectively to address growing climate solutions in the state and that share a goal of transitioning Georgia to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Compact is focused on scaling solutions in ways that address other societal priorities such as equity, health, environmental quality, and economic opportunity.

As a member of the Compact, Mannington Commercial is actively participating in carbon-reducing initiatives, reporting on its progress with other members, and providing financial backing for the Compact’s various programs. Mannington Commercial joins other leading Georgia businesses that are members of the Compact, including The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Norfolk Southern and UPS.

“Joining the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact is another important step in our journey toward carbon neutrality and improving our social and environmental commitments,” said Mannington Commercial Director of Sustainability Shane Totten. “We are excited to be a part of a leading organization that provides members with a platform for collaboration and sharing net zero best practices and goals. The ability for us to further reduce our own carbon footprint, while helping other members and the state achieve carbon neutrality, is essential to our shared future.”

Mannington Commercial’s membership in the Compact underscores the company’s public-facing and growing commitment to pursuing carbon neutrality and enhancing its social and environmental stewardship. The company recently announced that it has taken immediate action to reduce carbon emissions by ensuring all new and refreshed products introduced this year will be 105 percent carbon offset to meet carbon negative or neutral standards. Participation in the Compact will further reduce the company’s carbon emissions at its manufacturing facilities, within its supply chain, and through its fleet vehicle operations. Additional decarbonization efforts will include improvements in energy and water usage and actively working with supply chain partners to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions.

Posted: September 16, 2022

Source: Mannington Commercial