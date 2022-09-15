DYSIN GROUP Inaugurates Its New Plant For Specialty Polymer Manufacturing In Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Bangladesh — September 16, 2022 — Dysin Group, one of the pioneers to introduce new technologies for the Knit-Dyeing, Garments Washing, and Garments Printing Industries in Bangladesh since 1984, has set up a new plant for Specialty Polymer Manufacturing under the name of Dysin-Chem Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. at BCSIC Industrial Area, Konabari, Gazipur. The new plant will be inaugurated today, the 16th of September, 2022.

“We have been working in the textile industry since 1984, providing Dyestuff and Chemicals with technical services. Now Dysin is recognized as a trusted leader in delivering innovative and sustainable chemical solutions across multiple industries. The setup of a specialty Polymer Manufacturing Plant is an important part of our vision to grow in local manufacturing capability. This plant will serve to produce the intermediate chemicals used as raw materials in our textile auxiliaries manufacturing, in turn reducing the cost.” Managing Director of DYSIN Group, Mr. Md. Amanur Rahman said. He also added, “Our first manufacturing unit for Textile Auxiliaries was established in 1990. Now Dysin has three chemical manufacturing units under two companies, including a 100% export-oriented unit that serves the Export factories having a bond license.”

Mr. Rahman pointed out that instead of importing chemicals from abroad, textile mills can save valuable foreign currency, reduce their inventory, and reduce the lead time of garments export if they buy from local Textile Auxiliaries manufacturing companies like those of the DYSIN group.

Recently, Dysin Group’s Textile Auxiliaries manufacturing unit under the name of NAM Trading & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., became the first company in Bangladesh to receive ZDHC Confidence Level 3 certification (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) – the highest ZDHC certification level currently available. In this regard, Mr. Rahman said, “Working to be certified as ZDHC level 3 was a key achievement in our commitment to drive the Bangladesh textile industry to be more environmentally friendly and reduce its impact on the environment”.

Mr. Rahman, who is also the convener of Bangladesh Chemical & Dyestuff Manufacturers’ & Exporters’ Association, said, “We believe Bangladesh is at a turning point of Industrialization with huge potentials for growth in Chemical Industry, which can bring the second wave of industrial & export growth after the textile industry. However, we need Government’s policy support for this sector very much.”

Dysin is continuously investing to expand its R&D and manufacturing capabilities of Chemicals for Textile & other industries. We want to provide maximum benefit through “specialized” high-performance chemicals, for our customers to win in the marketplace, save our environment and contribute to making the world a better place, the company said in a media statement.

