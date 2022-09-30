Autumn Editions Of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics And Yarn Expo To Merge With Spring 2023 Fairs

HONG KONG — September 19, 2022 — Originally scheduled to take place in October 2022, the two Autumn fairs will now be merged with next year’s spring editions, to be held from 8 – 10 March. The decision is in support of the ongoing pandemic control measures in Shanghai, while the move will also integrate industry resources more efficiently and provide more certainty to exhibitors in their planning.

“We know how important the Autumn sourcing season is for textile buyers and suppliers, but as a responsible trade fair organiser, we hold a commitment both to our participants and the local authorities that extends beyond the fairground,” explains Ms Wilmet Shea, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “Given the ongoing pandemic control measures in Shanghai, and after consultations with key stakeholders, we have decided that deferring the Autumn fairs to next Spring is the most appropriate arrangement for the textile industry.”

Ms Shea adds: “While we have looked to find an appropriate timeslot later this year for the Autumn shows to be held, any postponement would congest the trade fair calendar by placing the Autumn fairs too close to the Shenzhen editions of Intertextile Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo this November, as well as the Spring editions in Shanghai next March.”

Between now and next spring, the Shenzhen editions of Intertextile Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo held in autumn offer textile suppliers and buyers the opportunity to expand their business in the Greater Bay Area, a fast growing hub for high-end fashion.

Exhibitors or visitors with any queries about these fairs should email textile@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com, or visit the fairs’ respective websites:

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics:

https://intertextileapparel.hk.messefrankfurt.com/

Yarn Expo: www.yarnexpochina.com

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. The co-organisers of Yarn Expo are Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT.

Messe Frankfurt’s China textile fairs form a part of the company’s Texpertise Network, which consists of some 50 fairs around the world. More information can be found here: http://www.texpertise-network.com.

Posted: September 30, 2022

Source: The Messe Frankfurt Group