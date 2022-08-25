TRSA Confirms Keynote Speaker And Plant Tour For 11th Annual Healthcare Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 25, 2022 — TRSA’s 11th Annual Healthcare Conference will take place from Nov. 16- 17 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The conference is the premier laundry industry event focused on the business, handling and processing linens for hospitals, surgery centers, medical offices, nursing homes and other medical facilities, including compliance and clinical trends. This year the market-focused enrichment and collaboration of the conference will have a specialized focus on long-term care. The event is expected to attract roughly 200 executives, decision makers and influencers from independent, regional, national and international operators responsible for processing more than 90% of North America’s healthcare linens and garments.

Ryan Donohue, a nationally recognized expert on healthcare consumer research, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming conference. Donohue is the director of program development for the National Research Corp., the largest surveyor of healthcare consumers in the U.S. Through his research findings, Donohue has authored several publications on the topics of healthcare consumerism, brand strategy and effective marketing tactics. He continues to research how consumers make decisions and how providers can move to the leading edge in consumer and patient engagement and retention.

Five prominent healthcare laundry executives will participate in a CEO panel during the event. They’ll exchange views on a range of key issues affecting the industry. Randy Bartsch, CEO, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service Corp., will facilitate the panelists including:

Jason Berstein, president, Nixon Medical

Karl Fillip II, CEO, NOVO Health Services

Andrew C. Kratky, CEO, Emerald Textiles

Joe LaPorta, president & CEO, Healthcare Linen Services Group

The agenda includes a plant tour of Emerald Textiles Phoenix location. The 65,000-square-foot plant opened its doors in October 2003. It is equipped with three 150 lb. Milnor tunnels and its 240 employees produce 80,000 lbs. of laundry every day. The plant is known for its unique cooling system that was built outside to pump cool air into the facility, with boilers also located outside of the facility to ensure cooler conditions inside.

Posted: August 25, 2022

Source: TRSA