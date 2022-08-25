Datacolor® Announces Partnerships With Mexico-Based Color Experts

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — August 25, 2022 — Datacolor®, a global leader in color management solutions, announced today two partnerships with Mexico-based agencies, Eurotécnica Textil S.A. de C.V. and Control Técnico y Representaciones S.A. de C.V. (CTR). The partnerships will expand support for Datacolor customers throughout the country.

“Collaborating with new representatives in Mexico enables us to better provide customers across all industries with access to specialized local resources,” said Suleman Madha, Director of Sales & Support, Americas, Datacolor. “Each agency offers a diverse set of expertise to help streamline color measurement.”

Roland and Karl Zimmerman from Eurotécnica Textil S.A. will support Datacolor’s customers for all textile color applications. Abelardo Perches and his team at CTR will provide support across pigment, paint, coatings, plastics applications and more.

“Driven by our commitment to providing integrated solutions for our current industrial clients, we have established a partnership with Datacolor, an outstanding leader in the field of color measurement solutions,” said Abelardo Perches, CEO, CTR Scientific. “We are very happy to partner with this leading developer and producer of top-notch color solutions for industrial purposes. With our network of sales offices and technical support across Mexico, we will focus on non-textile industries, and hand in hand with Datacolor, will provide world-class solutions to the market.”

The teams at Eurotécnica Textil S.A de C.V. and CTR bring extensive knowledge of applied technology consulting. Their broad expertise will further enable local Datacolor customers to get color right.

“Eurotécnica Textil is proud to start this new partnership as a representative of Datacolor for the textile and apparel industries in Mexico,” said Karl Zimmermann, Commercial Director, Eurotécnica Textil. “We believe Datacolor sets the standard for color management solutions in textiles and look forward to a successful endeavor. We know our Mexican customers will benefit from Datacolor’s excellent services, cost effective equipment, and technical, smart solutions that will adapt to their unique needs.”

To learn more, find your local Datacolor sales and support team: https://www.datacolor.com/locations/.

Source: Datacolor