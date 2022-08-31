Carrington Textiles To Bring UL Certified FR Fabrics To The American Market

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom— August 31, 2022 — Global workwear textile manufacturer, Carrington Textiles, has announced its participation at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo to take place in San Diego in September, where the company will be showcasing its range of flame resistant fabrics with the NFPA 2112 and UL accreditations.

The news come after the manufacturer’s recent participation at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) awards in the US, where it obtained the ‘Innovation Award’ for the development of the fabrics with a polyester that biodegrades, Hawksbill and Orca.

Flame resistant fabrics for workwear like Flameshield 230 and 280, popular for their lightweight yet durable properties, as well as the products from the company’s Flametuff (220AS, 250AS and 330AS) and Flametougher (280AS) families, all certified with the NFPA 2112 and UL standards, are Carrington Textiles’ main focus for the event.

Paul Farrell, Sales Director, explains: “Getting involved in events like the NSC is of importance for us while we keep expanding our reach beyond Europe where we are established as leading workwear textile manufacturer. And what a better way than bringing with us some of our best flame resistant fabrics that are already certified by the North American safety certification UL”.

Carrington Textiles’ will be exhibiting at the San Diego Convention Center, from the 19th – 21st September in both 5043.

Posted: August 31, 2022

Source: Carrington Textiles