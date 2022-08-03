3M Will Showcase Its Latest Textile Innovation At The NW Material Show And Premiere Vision Sport

ST. PAUL, Minn. — August 5, 2022 — 3M will showcase its latest fabric-based advancement, 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn, at The NW Material Show and Premiere Vision Sport, which takes place Aug. 10-11 in Portland, Ore. 3M will be located at booth 213 with it partner, TLC.

Introduced in June as the latest addition to 3M’s ever-evolving product mix of textile solutions, the new Greige yarn is specially crafted for the development of durable, moisture-managing fabrics, which allows apparel manufacturers to create dual-action water-repellent/moisture-wicking activewear and flyknit shoes that can perform in demanding outdoor settings.

“We’re really excited to bring 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn to the market,” said Robert Polik, 3M senior application engineer. “It’s an innovative solution that will not only open new doors for mills to develop new textiles, but also enable global brands to create activewear and outdoor gear with robust, repellent performance.”

Pretreated with Scotchgard™ Protector, 3M’s durable water repellent, 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn is inherently repellent. 3M in-house testing indicates that using inherently repellent yarn offers the following benefits over padding repellent onto the same style of fabric: can brings efficiency to fabric manufacturing and dyeing processes, can save production time and cost, increase throughput, minimize water and chemical waste on fabric, reduce chalk mark complaints, eliminate the need for wet finishes on fabric, and deliver easy, uniform color treatment.

When held to the testing standards of the AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and the ISO (International Organization for Standardization)., 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn received highest possible ratings for spray testing , anti-wicking, and flex-durability.

“With this new yarn, we’re helping mills overcome common challenges they face with inconsistent treatment, namely investing extensive time and money to find the right recipes for formulas for each fabric,” said Polik. “Mills typically obtain unstable outputs from batch to batch due to varying production conditions. 3M’s treated yarn solves this problem by simplifying the process for improved fabric manufacturing efficiency.”

Throughout 2022, 3M-Specified Water Repellent Greige Yarn will be featured at other global events, including PERFORMANCE DAYS in Munich (Nov.3-4)

Additional 3M textile-based innovations are projected for release later this year and early 2023. For sales and/or further details, please contact Derek Wei (dwei1@mmm.com) or Totti Liang (tliang2@mmm.com).

Posted: August 5, 2022

Source: 3M