Arkema To Acquire Polimeros Especiales, A Leading Emulsion Resins Producer In Mexico

COLOMBES, France — July 21, 2022 — The planned acquisition of this leading player in solvent-free waterborne acrylic resins will strengthen Arkema’s position in this fast-growing region.

Polimeros Especiales is a well-established privately owned Mexican company producing high performance waterborne resins for a broad range of applications in markets such as architectural and decorative paints, textiles, pressure sensitive adhesives and construction. The company has become a key manufacturer of emulsions in the region, achieving sales of around US$40 million in 2021 and employing 230 people.

This planned acquisition is fully in line with Arkema’s strategy to expand its Coating Solutions segment in growing markets and in low-volatile organic compound solutions. Waterborne is one of Arkema’s key solvent-free technologies, together with powder, ultraviolet/light emitting diode/electron beam and high-solid systems.

According to Manuel Garcia, General Manager of Arkema in Mexico: “Thanks to Polimeros Especiales, Arkema will develop new positions in the Mexican market, which is experiencing robust growth. The acquisition will ensure continuous strong support to our customers and will enable Arkema to broaden its product offering locally”.

“We welcome the addition of Polimeros Especiales and its teams to the Group as this leading company has developed strong customer proximity and technical know-how. Its solid manufacturing assets and logistics platform will strengthen our expertise and quality of service in the region” said Neil Tariq, Global Business Director, Arkema Coating Resins.

The Directors of Polimeros Especiales, added, “We are proud to be joining forces with Arkema and together, we will further develop innovative waterborne solutions for more sustainable resin offerings in the dynamic American market.”

This project, which is subject to approval by antitrust authorities, is expected to be finalized in Q3 2022.

Posted: July 21, 2022

Source: Arkema