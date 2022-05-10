TESTEX Opens New Office In Vietnam

ZURICH — May 5, 2022 — TESTEX is pleased to announce the official opening of its Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, which will enable the Swiss testing and certification institute to deliver its premium services in a country with great economic potential and a strong textile industry.

Vietnam is among the top textile producing countries and apparel exporters in the world, and the garment and textile industry is one of the key industries in Vietnam with the second-largest export turnover in the country, contributing to 16 percent of total GDP. In the past five years, the textile industry has continuously grown at an average rate of 17 percent annually.

As many of TESTEX’s customers from other Asian countries are increasingly producing and investing in Vietnam, there is increased demand for auditing services in particular. With a branch office in Vietnam, TESTEX is now able to give its customers a more comprehensive service locally.

TESTEX’s new Country Manager and certified auditor Van Pham has more than 10 years of experience in compliance/certification/quality assessment in the textile industry. She worked as Country Supervisor and Senior Lead Auditor in Vietnam & Cambodia for 8 years. During this time she conducted more than 1,000 audits for diversity Schemes/ Programs/ Clients and also trained various customers and their suppliers in and around Southeast Asia. Van Pham graduated with a Finance Bachelor and afterwards pursued a master’s degree in business administration from Ho Chi Minh International School of Business. She loves to contribute more to the community, protect production workers from harmful chemical/ substances, protect customers’ health, saving the environment and planet, and driving sustainability goals.

Posted May 10, 2022

Source: Textex