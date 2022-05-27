Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas 2022: High Marks Received

ATLANTA, GA — May 27, 2022 — Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas took place May 17-19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Back together for the first time since 2018, the anticipated reunion of these industry-leading events assembled the entire textile supply chain for three days of networking, education and business development.

From the show’s opening on day one, the excitement to meet, in-person, with industry peers and learn about the latest innovations could be felt throughout the Georgia World Congress Center.

“After such a long hiatus, it was really wonderful to finally hold these events together under one roof, “said Kristy Meade, Vice President of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows.

“COVID-19 proved to be a challenge for everyone, but it is clear that these industries are resilient overall, and more motivated than ever to continue to push for innovation and advancement. We’re happy to be able to provide a platform for them to do so,” she said.

Exhibitors & Products

The co-location of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas is known for creating the largest event in the Americas for the sourcing of materials, machinery and equipment, technology, services, and more representing the entire technical textiles, nonwovens and sewn products industries.

This year, the joint exhibit hall brought together hundreds of exhibiting companies from across the textile industry spectrum, showing the latest in textile research and development, raw materials, advanced textile production, processing, manufacturing technology, sustainability and more.

Throughout the three days, visitors were able to see products up-close, watch live demonstrations, and meet with exhibitors providing the latest solutions across the supply chain. Exhibitors were also able to take advantage of the shared exhibit hall, sourcing suppliers and strategic partners for their own businesses:

“We’ve had such a great time at Techtextil North America, being able to not only meet with our customers, but also finding great equipment suppliers as well,” said Megan Hartford of Mid-Mountain Materials.

Educational Program 2022

Visitors and exhibitors alike attended sessions addressing today’s hottest topics in textile innovation and sewn products manufacturing, with access to 16 paid symposium sessions and over 20 complimentary sessions on the show floor. Sessions ranging from Automaton and Robotics in Sewing to Military and Protective Textiles brought leaders from across industries to learn about the latest innovations, technologies and trends.

“We attend the symposiums every year and there is always something new to learn, not only from the speakers but also the questions asked during the sessions. The show is a very good experience, we will continue to attend because it is always going to be very helpful.” – Edwin Rosado, Visitor, Fruit of the Loom

“The Robotics and Automation in Sewing session was super informative. We got a ton out of it; I had a lot of questions that now I have the answers to. Moving forward, I now know how to ask the right questions and the right people to go to.” – Michael Rhoades, Visitor, MSA Safety

“I think these have been very good presentations by important people in the areas of smart textiles and high performance fibers. These topics really represent the future of textiles – a lot of new technology, a lot of new findings – they are going to be leading the charge in the functional textile industry.” – Guowen Song, Visitor and Speaker, Iowa State University

Attendee Quotes:

“I’ve been really enjoying the show. For me, this is an entirely different side of the manufacturing that I’m getting to see. It is eye-opening in how much innovation is happening and how much investment there is in the area of manufacturing.” – Shini Arora, Visitor, Amazon

“I’m thrilled to be at Texprocess (Americas) because innovation in manufacturing and textiles is where my focus is. It is so great to have an opportunity to collaborate with people who are like-minded, and to learn the newest and greatest things happening in the industry. I’m already planning on coming back next year!” – Sherri Barry, Visitor & Speaker, Fabric Fashioneer/Adea Every Day Luxury

“The networking was priceless! Messe Frankfurt North America’s trade show brings together some of the best developers, brands, and marketers. I found the show well organized, and the communications and updates sent to me kept me engaged and informed. We look forward to meeting new faces next year!” – Rose Rodriguez, Visitor, Coyote Logistics

Exhibitor Quotes:

“Lots of quality people, a great restart. It was nice to be able to truly focus on meetings with people who are ready to make purchases. We will definitely be back next year!” – Bruce Stroupe, Exhibitor, Perlon (Hahl Inc)

“We were very pleased with the leads generated and are looking forward to the show again next year.” – Steven Kunreuther, Exhibitor, Texpak, Inc.

“BastCore had an amazing show with constant traffic at our booth. It’s great to see buyers with a real interest in sustainability.” – Coleman Beale, Exhibitor, BastCore

“As of now, it being the third day, I can say that the show has been amazing for us. We got a tremendous response from all of the companies and suppliers we have met with, and have been able to gather approximately 20+ prospects, which is a huge amount for any event.” – Ashutosh Mishra, Exhibitor, Threads India Limited

“We were able to get in front of people we would not have had the opportunity to otherwise!” – Moti Sandman, Exhibitor, Deitsch Plastic Company Inc.

The next edition of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will be held next year, May 10-12, 2023 back in Atlanta.

Booth sales are currently active for the 2023 editions. Companies interested in becoming an exhibitor can contact Pinar van der Vegt, pinar.vandervegt@usa.messefrankfurt.com or Shannon Downer, shannon.downer@usa.messefrankfurt.com to book space today. In addition, any company or individual interested in speaking opportunities can contact Ali Rosenberger, ali.rosenberger@usa.messefrankfurt.com.

Thank you for your coverage and support of Techtextil North America, incorporated with ATME-I, and Texprocess Americas, co-produced by SPESA.

Posted: May 27, 2022

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America