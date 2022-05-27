Techtextil 2022 Exhibitor Preview: James Heal

HALIFAX, England — May 27, 2022 — James Heal, a textile quality control solutions brand, have announced they will be demonstrating brand new instruments from their performance testing range at Techtextil exhibition in Frankfurt this June.

The company is exhibiting in Europe for the first time since establishing a direct sales operation in Mönchengladbach, which is now selling and supporting their range of precision textile testing instruments and consumables directly in Germany.

James Heal, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, will be showing their latest innovations including the AirPro Air Permeability Tester, used to measure the resistance of the flow of air through products such as performance apparel, medical textiles, PPE, infant products, nonwovens and geotextiles.

In addition visitors to James Heal stand, located on the BTMA Pavilion in Hall 12, will see the HydroView Hydrostatic Head Tester, used for testing the water resistance of anything from protective gloves, diving dry suits, winter sports apparel, to fishing waders, roofing and ground sheets.

ProDry, an instrument to test the drying rate of performance fabrics will also be on show, alongside a brand new accessory to the range – the StretchiMount! More about this new product will be revealed at the show.

As well as the provision of test instruments the company also supplies customers with world-class test materials and provides high quality calibration and servicing.

James Heal is a PPT Group brand and has offices in the UK and USA, as well as Germany, and is represented globally by a network of agents. Lutz Gerold, Head of Sales for James Heal in Germany commented, “We are excited to be at Techtextil showing some of our latest products. The team are really looking forward to meeting customers old and new at the exhibition. It’s great see trade shows back!”

Posted: May 27, 2022

Source: James Heal