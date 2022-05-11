NCTO Annual Meeting: State Of The U.S. Textile Industry Address

WASHINGTON — May 11, 2022 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Chairman David Poston, who was elected for the 2022-2023 term, delivered the trade association’s State of the U.S. textile industry overview at NCTO’s 18th Annual Meeting on May 11.

Poston’s speech outlined (1) the U.S. textile industry’s resilience and significant rebound in 2021 (2) U.S. textile supply chain, economic, trade data, and (3) NCTO’s policy achievements and priorities for domestic textile manufacturers.

Poston is president of Palmetto Synthetics, a specialty synthetic fiber producer based in Kingstree, South Carolina.

NCTO’s annual meeting was held May 10-11 in Washington, D.C.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 530,000 in 2020.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $64.4 billion in 2020.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $25.4 billion in 2020.

Capital expenditures for textiles and apparel production totaled $2.38 billion in 2019, the last year for which data is available.

Editor’s Note: Textile World will run the State of the U.S. Textile Industry remarks with accompanying data and figures in its upcoming May/June 2022 issue. Check the print or online issue in a few weeks!

Posted May 11 2022

Source: NCTO