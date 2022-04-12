Pindler Launches Transitional Twist Fabric Collection

MOORPARK, Calif. — April 7, 2022 — In design, and in life, it’s easy to feel torn between the nostalgia of tradition and the desire for something new and exciting. When it comes to fabrics, classic patterns are comforting and familiar, while modern styles add a fresh, cutting-edge feel to any space. But what if it were possible to have the best of both worlds? Pindler is now offering designers exactly that with its Transitional Twist collection.

This new collection marries timeless elegance with contemporary, transitional appeal, offering a sophisticated take on traditional design, translated into a dramatic and bold approach. Woven in gorgeous tone-on-tone colorations, Transitional Twist includes a beautiful, refined assortment of designs in jewel tones, ranging from vibrant ruby and emerald, to rich sapphire and amethyst, to luxurious champagne and platinum.

Silas – Silas is a small-scale geometric design with excellent transitional and contemporary appeal. It is woven in polyester, viscose rayon and cotton, and meets 16,000 double rubs.

Jasper – Jasper is a contemporary, midscale geometric design that incorporates plenty of visual interest. It is woven in cotton, polyester and viscose rayon, and meets 14,000 double rubs.

Theodore- Theodore is a large-scale leaf and vine design with a sleek sateen ground. It is woven in viscose rayon, linen and polyester, and meets 10,000 double rubs.

Hugo – Hugo is a large-scale damask frame design with great detail in the figure. It is woven in viscose rayon and polyester, and meets 8,000 double rubs.

The Transitional Twist collection is available online, as well as at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and nine agent showrooms across the U.S., and two agent showrooms in Canada.

Source: Pindler