JEC Forum Italy: JEC GROUP And ASSOCOMPOSITI To Launch A New Composites Event In Italy

PARIS — April 1, 2022 — JEC Group and Assocompositi, the Italian Association of Composite Materials, are organizing JEC Forum ITALY, the first event in Italy dedicated exclusively to composite materials in all their different applications, which will be held for the first time next year in Bologna, at the Bologna Congressi exhibition spaces, on June 6 and 7, 2023.

JEC Forum ITALY wants to replicate the successful formula inaugurated a few years ago by JEC Group in the German-speaking area (JEC Forum DACH) in collaboration with the German Association of Reinforced Plastics (AVK). This new, not-to-be-missed event fucused to the Mediterranean area will take place annually in a different location to highlight the dynamics and variety of the composites industry in Italy.

JEC Forum ITALY is an event that promotes dialogue between professionals through organized meetings between suppliers and qualified buyers with the support of workshops and technical conferences organized by Assocompositi. 2023 will also be the occasion to launch for the first time in Italy the JEC Composites Startup Booster competition, the most important competition for startups in the world of composites and advanced materials designed to evaluate, reward and promote the best innovations.

Focused on the exchange and dialogue between the different players, JEC Forum Italy will also host a welcome dinner dedicated to networking (June 6) and a company visit (June 8) to allow participants to get in touch with the key players of the local composites ecosystem.

The main purpose is to promote the already very dynamic Italian composites industry: thanks to the agile format, it will be possible to focus each year on a different application area according to the specific needs of the industry, as well as the local peculiarities related to composites. The final goal is to create business opportunities, connecting and involving the local industrial apparatus and its main players such as universities, research and development centers and companies of all sizes in a spirit of growth and innovation.

Eric Pierrejean, CEO of JEC Group, about this strategic decision: “JEC Group mission is to promote the composite materials industry by sharing knowledge, developing networking and celebrating innovation. This concept of event, developed in partnership with Assocompositi here in Bologne, will activate business, bring together experts and customers, but also highlight the local dynamic ecosystem of Composites in Italy.”

Mr Roberto Frassine, President of Assocompositi: “We are very pleased to create this new composites event in Italy in alliance with our strong partner JEC Group. This important geographical region represents a large number of SMEs as well as some large companies across all industries. This event represents a very important platform for networking, supporting the industry with new impulses, particularly in the key markets mobility, marine, building and construction and also aerospace.“

Posted: April 1, 2022

Source: JEC Group