Italian Textile Machinery Exhibits At Techtextil Trade Fair For Technical And Innovative Textiles

MILAN — April 22, 2022 — The next edition of Techtextil, the leading trade fair for the technical and innovative textile sector, will take place in Frankfurt from 21 to 24 June 2022. The return of Italian textile machinery manufacturers to such an important trade fair after the last edition in 2019 will once again see them in the spotlight. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for special-purpose textiles, especially in the medical and personal protective equipment sectors. So in 2021 the Italian textile machinery manufacturers registered a growth of their sales for the sector. Exports of machinery for the production of nonwovens have increased by 76% over 2019 and 85% over 2020.

As in past editions, Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian textile machinery manufacturers, are organising an exhibition space reserved for textile machinery manufacturers. There are 29 companies exhibiting in the Italian pavilion. Of these, the following are associated with ACIMIT: 4M Plants, A. Piovan, Aeris, Beschi, Bombi, Bonino, Color Service, Corino, Cubotex, Fadis, Ferraro, Gualchieri e Gualchieri, Kairos Engineering, Lawer, Loptex, MCS, Mesdan, Monti-Mac, Noseda, Salvadè, Sariel, Srs, Stalam, Testa, Toscana Spazzole, Zappa. Other ACIMIT member companies exhibit with their own booths outside the Italian Pavilion.

“Techtextil has always been a fair that Italian manufacturers look to with particular interest, comments Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT. The versatility of the Italian technological supply allows, in fact, Made in Italy machinery to be used in different application fields of technical textiles, meeting the different requests by the many visitors attending the event”.

In the 2022 edition, the focus of Techtextil will be on sustainability, which is another strong point of Italian textile machinery. “Italian manufacturers have been committed to designing sustainable machinery for years, both from an environmental and economic point of view, says Zucchi. Savings in raw materials, energy and chemicals are the basis of ACIMIT Sustainable Technologies project, and the Green Label, which a growing number of Italian textile machinery manufacturers boast, certifies the commitment of the Italian sector to contributing to the sustainability of the textile supply chain”.

Posted: April 22, 2022

Source: ACIMIT