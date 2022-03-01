Ultrafabrics Extends Product Warranty To Five Years

TARRYTOWN, N.J. — February 23, 2022 — Ultrafabrics has extended its product warranty period from two years to five years from date of shipment.

The extension from the industry’s standard two years proves Ultrafabrics’ commitment to its portfolio of expertly crafted polyurethane fabrics. Specifiers, designers and manufacturers, across industries, trust Ultrafabrics and its ability to engineer lasting performance, comfort, and style into each and every material. The new warranty is an extension of the outstanding product quality and personal service Ultrafabrics provides to its clients every day.

An average 99.8% of shipped Ultrafabrics orders are never returned for flaws or quality

concerns. This industry-leading percentage is a testament to Ultrafabrics’ precise

manufacturing innovation and tireless pursuit of perfection. The new extended warranty

covers any defects in materials or workmanship, giving clients and their customers even

more peace of mind than before. Ultrafabrics stands confidently behind its product portfolio

and commits to continuing its investment in innovation, research and development to create high-quality polyurethanes suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Nicole Meier, director of Branding at Ultrafabrics, commented: “Ultrafabrics’ products span

many industries, including commercial architecture and design, healthcare and residential,

recreational vehicles and contract furniture. The ability to confidently speak to all these

markets about the fact that we stand behind our fabrics and their attributes for a full five

years is monumental. We want our clients to be worry-free. By removing all concerns about

our fabrics, we are enabling our clients to be more confident in their end products.”

The new extended warranty is effective from the beginning of February 2022.

Posted March 1, 2022

Source: Ultrafabrics