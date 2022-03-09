TRSA Food & Beverage And Hospitality Virtual Summits

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — March 14, 2022 — Recently, TRSA completed the Florida leg of its Reopening Tour. TRSA staff drove more than 500 road miles in Florida, adding to the nearly 8,000 miles across 30 states during the past 12-months. Other segments of the Reopening Tour covered California, the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast, with visits to more than 100 member facilities and customers’ locations. While touring, it was clear that the continuing issue of labor shortages and supply chain issues that have been plaguing the industry are still impacting everyday business. TRSA’s executive leadership is ready to take action to help keep members abreast of information sharing during these challenging times.

“Over five days last week, we visited with TRSA member operators and supplier partners at 14 laundry facilities and corporate offices across Florida. What we heard is that the linen, uniform and facility services industry is still battling an array of business challenges These range from staff recruitment/retention to supply-chain bottlenecks, rising costs for nearly everything – especially fuel and natural gas,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “While Florida, which as was never fully locked-down, has recovered across market sectors, especially tourism, the large cities and conference destinations continue to struggle with workers slowly returning to their offices and business travel returning very slowly. In response, we’re offering these virtual summits at no charge. It’s the least we can do to help these companies in their time of need.”

In order to provide the high-quality trainings, while taking account of scheduling constraints, TRSA has decided to host their Food & Beverage Summit and their Hospitality Summit at no cost to TRSA members and nonmembers. The F&B Virtual Summit will be held on March 15, 2022 and the Hospitality Virtual Summit will be held on March 16, 2022. The summits will each run from 11 am to 2 pm EST on their respective dates.

Attendees will look forward to sector-specific presentations led by industry executives offering insights into the latest trends and recent research, as well as roundtable discussions led by key senior executives.

F&B Virtual Summit Agenda

11 a.m. – Welcome, Joseph Ricci, President & CEO, TRSA

11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Robert Byrne, Director, Consumer & Industry Insights, Technomic, will update attendees on emerging trends currently impacting the F&B industry.

12:10 p.m.-12:50 p.m. – F&B-specific results from TRSA’s Market & Recovery consumer and industry research will be presented for the first time by the Yes& Marketing agency. Ryan Matthews, a seasoned hospitality executive, will join to validate this research from an industry perspective.

1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. – Wrapping up the webinar will be a roundtable of key senior F&B executives that will lead discussions focusing on F&B-specific issues.

Hospitality Virtual Summit Agenda

11:00 a.m. – Welcome, Joseph Ricci, President & CEO, TRSA

11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International, will update attendees on emerging trends currently impacting the hospitality industry.

12:10 p.m.-12:50 p.m. – Hospitality-specific results from TRSA’s Market & Recovery consumer and industry research will be presented for the first time by Yes& Marketing agency. Steve Miller, a seasoned hospitality executive, will validate findings from an industry perspective.

1 p.m.-1:50 p.m. – A roundtable of key senior executives from the hospitality sector will lead discussions that focus on hospitality-specific issues to close out the webinar.

TRSA strives to present pertinent information to all facets of the industry despite any obstacles that are presented. The summits are being streamed at no cost so that industry professionals have the flexibility to sit in as their schedule allows.

Posted: March 9, 2022

Source: TRSA