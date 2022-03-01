Sunbrella Contract Fabrics with Assure Achieves New GreenScreen Bronze Certification™

BURLINGTON, N.C. — February 25, 2022 — Sunbrella has achieved GreenScreen Certified Bronze level of certification in the Furniture & Fabrics category for all Sunbrella Contract fabrics featuring the Assure fabric technology. Sunbrella is the first textile manufacturer in the category to achieve this certification, which provides third-party affirmation that fabrics with Sunbrella Assure are non-PFAS based, use preferred chemistry and meet the specifications of Kaiser Permanente — a leader in setting standards for environmentally preferable purchasing in the U.S. healthcare sector.

The GreenScreen Certified Standard was recently created by Clean Production Action in response to a growing demand for products that have been certified environmentally preferable in healthcare and beyond. The GreenScreen Certified™ Standard for Furniture & Fabrics meets the need to demonstrate that materials do not contain PFAS, as well as thousands of other chemicals of concern. GreenScreen Certified criteria provides a road map for manufacturers to adopt preferred chemicals while still maintaining product functionality and quality.

“The recognition from GreenScreen provides professionals with even more confidence to specify fabrics with Sunbrella Assure to create beautiful healthcare and commercial spaces with an extra touch of care,” said Heather Covert, sustainability manager at Sunbrella. “At Sunbrella, we have prioritized sustainability and innovation for decades and are incredibly proud that our Sunbrella Assure fabrics have achieved this important new certification.”

Sunbrella Contract fabrics featuring Sunbrella Assure technology deliver water repellency, water-based stain resistance, enhanced durability and superior cleanability without the use of fluorine. They are suitable for a variety of commercial applications with a primary focus on healthcare environments, ranging from waiting rooms to senior living residences, doctors’ offices, lobbies and more.

Sunbrella Assure is also GREENGUARD Gold® certified for low VOC emissions, certified to a silver level when assessed to the facts® NSF 336 Sustainable Commercial Furnishings Fabrics Standard, and is further certified to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which tests fabrics for harmful chemicals and deems them safe for end use.

Posted March 1, 2022

Source: Sunbrella/Glen Raven