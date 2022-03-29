Datatex Is Proud To Announce A New Customer In Italy: Argar srl.

ZUG, Switzerland — March 29, 2022 — Argar is a knitting manufacturer whose certified knitted fabrics are used for the production of personal protective clothing, for professional (PPE), technical and sport use.

The features of their fabrics are very specialized as they need to guarantee the safety of the user. In particular they can be fireproof, antistatic and antibacterial, with high-visibility and protection from static electricity.

Since the accurate management of a complex supply chain is a key factor for Argar, in order to assure the compliance with all the safety protocols, the company decided to adopt Datatex ERP Solution suite. Among other modules they will implement the PDM, to collect and organize data related to the entire product life cycle and the CATS module, that maps defects in real time and suggests how to handle them.

We are thrilled to start this new project in the world of protective clothing!

Source: Datatex Ag