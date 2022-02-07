Ulster Weavers Launches New Home Comforts Collection At Spring Fair

ULSTER, Northern Ireland — February 7, 2022 — Textile manufacturer Ulster Weavers has revealed its Home Comforts collection, a new range of contemporary home furnishings aimed at introducing linen heritage to a new generation.

As part of its plans to grow the business sustainably, the range is designed and manufactured in Ireland using sustainably sourced materials.

The launch of the Home Comforts range comes as the company, which has customers in over 50 countries, relaunches and repositions its business as a contemporary homeware brand targeting the millennial audience.

Over the last year, the business has invested significantly in research to drive product innovation, supporting its customer base to capitalize on market trends and opportunities. To this end, its new Home Comforts range, which includes linen bean bags, pouffes, cushions and merino wool throws, blends traditional craftmanship with the latest trends, appealing to homemakers across the globe.

Made from 100-percent Irish linen, the company’s new range of cushions include ethically sourced feather inners, with designs inspired by Northern Ireland’s rich history and culture.

Part of its portable lounging collection, Ulster Weavers’ linen-blend bean bags and pouffes are hardwearing and stylish.

To complement the range, an exclusive collection of luxury merino wool throws will be available in a range of reversible designs to brighten up the home.

Echoing Ulster Weavers’ linen heritage, the designs of its Home Comforts collection are inspired by Northern Ireland and its rich landscapes.

They include Cardinal Marble, which takes its inspiration from Armagh, the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland; Hillsborough Floral, influenced by the stunning grounds of Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, Hillsborough Castle & Gardens; and Limelight, which plays homage to the vibrancy of Belfast’s rich musical history and culture and follows the city recently becoming a UNESCO City of Music in recognition of its musical heritage and the importance of music to its future.

The Home Comforts range both celebrates Ulster Weavers’ linen heritage while reflecting its vision to bring inspiration and craftmanship to every home in the world.

Managing Director Gillian McLean said: “We are excited to bring our new home furnishing collection to the market. Its launch marks a time of change and renewal for Ulster Weaves into the future. Renowned for our rich textiles and design expertise, our Home Comforts collection responds directly to calls from consumers for locally produced products.”

Annie David, head of Innovation, says: “Our new collection includes sophisticated products to breathe new life into any room. These truly individual pieces are created with inspired design and unfailing attention to detail, reinforcing the rich textile tradition for which we have become famous.”

Posted: February 7, 2022

Source: Ulster Weavers