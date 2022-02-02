Microban® International Teams Up With Rifra Masterbatches

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — February 2, 2022 — Microban International, a pioneer in the development of antimicrobial product protection technologies, is proud to announce a new distributor agreement with Rifra Masterbatches, a global player in the production of tailor-made additives – such as colour or various complexes – used to process plastic products. The two companies share a goal of providing novel masterbatches with antimicrobial properties, to be able to offer their injection, blow moulding, extrusion and compounding customers more choice in solutions.

Rifra Masterbatches has provided various additives to the packaging, building, medical device, E&E, and toy industries for over 40 years and, from its very earliest origins, has thrived on the philosophy of addressing the needs of its customers. The company has recognised an increasing interest in including antimicrobial technologies into plastics – especially in the heightened awareness of the current COVID-19 pandemic – and welcomes the opportunity to work with Microban, a leading expert in the field, to address this unmet need.

Antimicrobials have always been of interest for manufacturing companies, but adding them into products can be challenging and is fraught with regulatory loopholes. Microban has a wealth of expertise in incorporating built-in antimicrobial protection into a vast array of products, and has a similar customer-focused approach to Rifra. The partnership will begin as a distributor agreement, but both parties look forward to exploring further opportunities for the co-development of unique additive products which will combine features and simplify formulations.

Giorgio Rimini, Director of Business Development for Europe at Microban, said: “We are particularly excited about partnering with Rifra Masterbatches. It is a global player in the plastic additives field with an extremely bright future, and we look forward to discovering some really exciting prospects on the horizon together.”

Elisabetta Rampa, General Manager at Rifra Masterbatches, added: “Most masterbatch producers have decided to avoid an antimicrobial product portfolio because of the challenges associated with formulation and regulatory requirements. However, we wanted to address the needs of our customers, and have chosen to work with Microban, the global leader in the field, to achieve this goal.”

Posted: February 2, 2022

Source: Microban International