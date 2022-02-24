International Wholesaler Of Decorative Fabrics, Pindler, Celebrates 75 Years Of Excellence In Fabric Design And Development

MOORPARK, Calif. — February 23, 2022 — Pindler, an international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The company will be honoring this milestone throughout 2022 as it commemorates its history and looks ahead to many more years of innovation and growth in fabric design and development.

Pindler began as a one-man operation run by Matthew M. Pindler. It has grown tremendously since Matthew and his son, Carl Pindler, joined forces to launch the company’s first showroom in Los Angeles in 1947. Now, the third-generation family-owned business is led by chairman and CEO, Curt Pindler. Curt played many roles in the company before taking the reins in 1975 and leading product development, where he is very active today.

“Pindler has grown and evolved in so many wonderful ways over the past 75 years,” Curt Pindler said. “Through it all, we have always served as a trusted resource that designers can count on for beautiful fabrics and exceptional customer service.”

Today, Pindler offers thousands of unique fabrics and trims, providing designers with indoor and outdoor options in every color, texture and pattern imaginable. Most of the company’s collections are exclusive, including popular, high-end collections such as Hearst Castle, Pendleton and Platinum.

Throughout its history, Pindler has been known for its above-and-beyond customer service. The company delivers personalized solutions, hand-picks samples tailored to designers’ projects, and provides a convenient and powerful online ordering option. Showrooms offer an efficient self-service memo program and hands-on support. Pindler’s responsive field sales force, expert showroom teams and knowledgeable order desk make it easy for designers to get the fabrics they need when they need them.

Pindler attributes much of its success to its loyal customers and dedicated staff, many of whom have been with the company for 20 to 30-plus years.

“It has been amazing to be part of the recent evolution of a company with such a rich history, long-tenured employees and excellent customers,” Pindler President Sean Quinn said. “As our industry continues to change, we continue to focus on our customers’ needs, now more than ever. Our primary goals, bringing beautiful fabrics from around the world to designers and creating the best customer experiences, have not changed. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate and provide even more exciting options for designers for decades to come.”

As Pindler celebrates 75 years of history, it is excited about the future and continued growth. The leading fabric company has many amazing fabrics in the pipeline, including beautiful new exclusive collections. Pindler’s robust offering will continue to expand and is available at the company’s 16 corporate showrooms and 10 agent showrooms around the country, as well as from its field sales team and online.

Posted: February 24, 2022

Source: Pindler