High-End Furniture Company Serena & Lily To Create 75 Jobs At New Distribution Facility In Rincon, GA

ATLANTA, GA — February 24, 2022 — During his remarks today at the Savannah State of the Port, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Serena & Lily, a high-end furniture company, will create 75 jobs as they locate their first East Coast operation in a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution facility in Effingham County.

“Our unmatched logistics infrastructure through air, land, and sea is an asset to any company that chooses to locate here,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are home to the nation’s fastest-growing port, and Georgia has established itself as the logistics hub of the Southeast. We are excited Serena & Lily chose Georgia to grow their business, and we look forward to helping them reach markets all over the world.”

Based in Sausalito, California, Serena & Lily chose Effingham County for a new $55 million distribution facility located at Georgia International Trade Center on Highway 21 in Rincon. Hiring will begin in February 2022 with additional warehouse associate positions filled by March 2022. Individuals interested in job opportunities at the facility should visit www.serenaandlily.com/careers/careers.html.

“After comprehensive exploration, we believe Effingham County will be an ideal location for Serena & Lily’s first East Coast distribution center, and look forward to partnering with local, county and state authorities to foster the growth of our brand,” said Sean Connelly, Chief Operating Officer of Serena & Lily. “With its proximity to the Port of Savannah and our East Coast customers, this facility will play an integral role in supporting our infrastructure network to shorten lead times and ultimately enhance our customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to have a reputable company like Serena & Lily locate in our community,” said Troy Smith, Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. “We owe a special thanks to our development partners at Chesterfield and Stonemont for helping attract world-class companies to Effingham County.”

“We’re excited to welcome Serena & Lily to the logistics community, and as a customer of Georgia Ports,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The Port of Savannah’s broad carrier network and landside connectivity will provide the furniture and décor company efficient access to global suppliers and domestic markets.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) was represented by Global Commerce Assistant Director Alyce Thornhill in partnership with the Effingham County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“When we speak to companies all over the world, the connectivity and service provided by our world-class Georgia ports continues to be a determining factor in their decision,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am confident that Serena & Lily will find success here as they establish their East Coast operations in Rincon.”

Posted: February 25, 2022

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor