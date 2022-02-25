Culp, Inc. Conducts Company-Wide Global Giving Initiative

HIGH POINT, N.C. — February 25, 2022 — In conjunction with Valentine’s Day celebrations, High Point-based textile company, Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) decided to “Share the Love,” not only with its local High Point community, but also with communities of the company’s facilities around the world. February 1st – 14th, CULP conducted the company’s first-ever global giving initiative, aptly named, “Share the Love.”

The original concept for the giving initiative was to conduct an employee food drive for a local food pantry in High Point, but the idea quickly grew from there. “Originally, we were considering a food drive with the associates at our Cut and Sew facility and our corporate headquarters, both located in High Point,” said Teresa Huffman, senior vice-president of human resources at Culp, Inc. “We made a connection last fall with Rockingham Family Charities, and after realizing their food pantry shelves were almost depleted, we knew we could help. So, we decided we would also conduct a food drive at our Stokesdale facility at the same time. Excitement for the idea led to a global initiative to include all of CULP’s worldwide facilities in the Share the Love campaign.”

In preparation for the event, CULP’s facilities in North Carolina, Tennessee, Canada, Haiti, and China sprang into action and identified local organizations they wanted to support. “For our international facilities to participate, we had to consider the cultural norms for each country. We wanted each location to participate in a way that was significant for them,” Huffman explained.

CULP’s U.S. and Canadian locations all donated food to local food banks. Associates from CULP’s China facilities contributed to help cancer patients, and CULP’s associates in Haiti made blankets in house with CULP fabric, and then donated them to a local orphanage and the local police department.

“We always want to support the communities in which we operate,” said Culp, Inc. president and chief executive officer, Iv Culp. “We are thrilled with the success of our first company-wide giving campaign, and I am extremely proud of our associates around the world for contributing in such a meaningful way. We look forward to ongoing opportunities to help people in need with this type of global giving initiative.”

Posted: February 25, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.