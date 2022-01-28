Filo At Milano Unica With FiloFlow

BIELLA, Italy— January 26, 2022 — On February the 1st and the 2nd, Filo will be present at Milano Unica (Fiera Milano – Rho) showing FiloFlow’s yarns.

Within the Trends Area of the High-end Textile and Accessories Salon – entitled in this edition “MU Hotel” – a dedicated space is reserved for Filo, where it proposes the materials that are the basis of the fabrics on display. The presence of Filo in Milano Unica wants to underline in a concrete and immediate way the link between yarns and fabrics of the highest quality, protagonists of the upstream part of the Made in Italy chain of excellence.

In particular, the yarns shown at Milano Unica are those exclusively proposed by Filo’s exhibitors in the scope of FiloFlow, Filo’s sustainability project, which has been launched some editions ago.

Paolo Monfermoso, manager of Filo, says: “Filo has been participating in Milano Unica for many years, with very good results both in terms of professionals’ satisfaction and visibility of our Exhibition. The synergy between Milano Unica and Filo is in fact key to give concrete visibility to the strength of our supply chain and increase its value on international markets. The sinergy is founded on two essential concepts for textile industry: sustainability and traceability, which Filo expresses through the FiloFlow project.”

The 57th edition of Filo will take place at MiCo – Milano Convention Center on the 23rd and 24th of February 2022.

Posted: January 28, 2022

Source: Filo