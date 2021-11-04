Koenig & Bauer Durst Line Up Brands For SPC Open House

WÜRZBURG, Germany — November 4, 2021 — Customers have added their voice to the ongoing packaging debate at an ‘inspirational’ second SPC Open House – entitled “New Times, New Challenges and New Opportunities – in Lienz, Austria, organized by Koenig & Bauer Durst.

Jochen Drösel, Chief Sales Officer at Schumacher Group, was a keynote panelist at the event that highlighted future trends, challenges, and opportunities for corrugated board markets, as well as the wider implications for retail and other industries. Breakout sessions at the Durst Innovation Center East also included deep insights into the Delta SPC 130 Automatic single-pass press that uses water-based food-safe inks.

The success of Schumacher Group, an early adopter of Koenig & Bauer’s Delta SPC 130 single pass press for the corrugated packaging market, has led to an investment in a second machine. At the SPC Open House, Mr Drösel shared his perspectives on their relationships with brand owners and digital packaging journey, which Schumacher Group sees as the future for print production in corrugated markets.

Robert Stabler, Managing Director of Koenig & Bauer Durst, said: “This was a truly inspirational event, with real audience interaction and insightful content from leaders in the corrugated industry that generated extremely positive feedback. The perspective brought a new dimension and perspective to the debates we have over the future of packaging.

“Converters need to be ahead of the regulatory change curve and to be ready for the increased focus of brands on sustainability and have the capabilities and competencies to mass customize without any compromise on quality. Brand owners are demanding that new production methods are reliable, compliant and cost effective. Therefore, in a live setting we were able to look at how single pass digital printing helps converters meet the evolving demands of brand owners in a world of shorter lead times, short run lengths and greater forecast unpredictability.”

Koenig & Bauer Durst will be hosting a third SPC Open House at the Durst East Innovation Center, Lienz, on February 10 2022.

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: Koenig & Bauer Durst