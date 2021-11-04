Keep Up With The Latest In Weathering Science And Technology With The New Atlas® Weathering Blog

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL — November 4, 2021 — The pace of technological development can make it very hard to stay up to date. A new blog service from Atlas – the global leader in weathering testing technologies – can help you stay ahead of the curve with timely content covering trends in material testing, technological advancements, and instrumentation testing methods.

“Keeping current is crucial to staying competitive”, says Andreas Riedl, Atlas Director of Marketing. “That’s why we created the Atlas Weathering Blog. We’re committed to sharing our expertise in the areas of weathering and material durability testing, not just with our customers but with everyone who can benefit.”

Initial blog articles include:

Testing the durability of materials exposed to UVC radiation and a free tool for estimating the appropriate test duration.

Durability testing issues in the booming wearable electronics industry

Measuring sample surface temperatures while on test – a critical issue in photo-degradation and weathering testing.

The Atlas Weathering Blog is the newest addition to the Knowledge Center on the Atlas website, which offers a calendar of free online seminars, recorded educational presentations, webcasts, data, tools, and a brand new library of Technical Guides.

Atlas Material Testing Technology GmbH

For over 100 years, Atlas has been a leader in materials testing, offering a complete line of instruments and services for accelerated and natural weathering. Its markets include automotive, paint and coatings, plastics and additives, textiles, pharmaceutical and consumer products, architecture, aerospace, photovoltaics, and packaging. In addition to lightfastness and weathering instruments, Atlas also produces corrosion and flammability testing instruments and provides client education and technical consulting services worldwide.

Atlas is headquartered in Mount Prospect, Illinois. It is a business unit of Ametek Measurement, Communications & Testing, a division of Ametek, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: Atlas Material Testing Technology GmbH