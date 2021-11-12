Italian Textile Machinery: Third Quarter 2021 Remains Positive For New Orders

MILAN — November 12, 2021 — The index of orders intake for Italian textile machines, as compiled by ACIMIT, the association that groups together Italian textile machinery producers, rose by 66% for the period from July to September 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The value of the index stood at 119.8 points (basis 2015=100). This growth has concerned both the Italian and foreign markets, with an increase in domestic orders of 130% compared to the same period in 2020, and up 54% for foreign orders.

However, the index of orders intake shows a -17% drop when compared to the previous quarter this year, due mainly to the summer break and a demand for machinery that has stabilized over the last few months.

ACIMIT President Alessandro Zucchi says regarding these figures, “Overall, the numbers for new orders remain positive, in spite of a slight decline compared to the months prior to the summer period. This proves that Italian companies have been capable of responding quickly to new market conditions, as has often happened in other historical periods. The ability to adapt, coupled with a remarkable flexibility, are part of our DNA as Italian businesses, not just in our specific sector”.

This positive moment for Italy’s textile machinery sector is expected to continue through to the year’s end, as ACIMIT’s analysis notes. Indeed, Italian machinery manufacturers are forecasting an increase in the orders intake for the last quarter of the year, both abroad and domestically. ACIMIT’s President concludes: “The resumption in trade show attendance we’ve witnessed has improved the climate of confidence among companies. However, we need to make the most of this moment, since the difficulties are not yet entirely behind us. In particular, we must continue on the path of digitalization and sustainability”.

Posted November 12, 2021

Source: ACIMIT — ITALIAN TEXTILE MACHINERY