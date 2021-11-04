33rd Conference For Global Brands, Retailers, & Service Providers To Cover Trade Policy, Transportation Trends, Conscious Fashion, & More

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 4, 2021 — The U.S. fashion industry will convene virtually on November 9 & 10, 2021 for the 2021 Virtual Apparel Importers Trade & Transportation Conference. Hosted by the U.S. Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) and American Import Shippers Association (AISA), the event will bring together fashion brands, retailers, importers, and service providers working in compliance, logistics, sourcing, supply chain management, government relations, and corporate social responsibility to discuss the latest updates on trade policy, transportation, and compliance, as well as other hot topics.

Day one will focus on policy updates and will feature speakers from the Biden Administration. Key presentations include:

A keynote by the Office of Trade Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie Highsmith from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A panel with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials discussing How the Ports and the AFT Center Operate and Impact your Customs Experience

An update on textile policy from Bill Jackson, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Textiles

A fireside chat with the Labor Department’s Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs, Thea Lee.

Day two will focus on challenges facing the fashion industry, including the supply chain crisis. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Deputy Executive Director and COO for the Port of Long Beach, Sam Ruda, Director of the Port Department for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Robert Krieger, President of Krieger Worldwide. Closing out the Conference will be a keynote panel featuring five PwC speakers addressing supply chain resilience and introducing The New Equation at PwC. The complete agenda is available here.

The complete agenda is available here.

If you would like to cover the event please contact sgauzens@usfashionindustry.com by 12:00pm eastern on Monday, November 8 to receive your registration. All press must be registered in advance and will receive a log-in to the conference mobile platform. Note that some speakers are off-the-record although they will be available to respond to media questions after their presentation.

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)