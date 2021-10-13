Texstyle Expands Solar Screen Fabric Offerings

STAMFORD, Conn. — October 13, 2021 — Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, has released two new roller shade fabrics, Kleenscreen featuring Sanitized® and X-Weave 10% through auxiliary fabric brand Texstyle.

The Kleenscreen fabric collection features eight modern colors (Pure White, Barely, Alloy, Canyon, Ash, Raven, Graphite, Black) with three openness factors (1%, 3%, and 5%) in two widths (98″ and 118″). Kleenscreen features Sanitized®. Sanitized ® is a unique antimicrobial hygiene function that inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew on fabrics. This enhances the performance and life span of your shades.

The X-Weave 10% addition is an expansion of the existing X-Weave collection and is available in the same eight colors as the 5% collection. The new collection provides another view through option for greater visiblity (or view through) while still maintaining the same great features the X-Weave has to offer.

These solar screen fabrics support a reduction in solar transmission and glare while preserving view through and providing privacy.

Both fabrics have NFPA-701 classification, are fragrance-free and have supporting Health Product Declarations and Greenguard and Greenguard Gold certifications. Both fabrics are in stock and available now.

Posted October 13, 2021

Source: Rollease Acmeda