Recycling And Waste Solutions Company PreZero US Is Expanding Operations In Oconee County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 5, 2021 — PreZero US, a recycling and waste solutions company, today announced plans to expand operations in Oconee County. The $11.5 million investment will create 32 new jobs.

With state-of-the-art recycling facilities, PreZero US provides end-market solutions to waste generators and collectors. The company’s facilities convert plastic and organic waste into valuable raw materials and commodities.

Located in Westminster, the company’s expanded facility will have the capacity to process 40,000 tons of plastic material per year. The rigid material originates from material recovery facilities which collect residential and commercial waste, and the film is primarily sourced from retail businesses. The end products of the process are high-quality resins that are sold to manufacturers in an effort to develop a circular economy for materials that are typically sent to landfills.

The expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2023. Individuals interested in joining the PreZero US team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Oconee County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

“We are excited to be building our facility with the community of Westminster. We have been operational since 2019, and this is only the beginning. We have made significant investments into the region and we are happy to provide stable, long-term employment opportunities for the surrounding community that will allow us to grow together,” said PreZero US CEO Hernan de la Vega.

“We congratulate PreZero US on today’s announcement and look forward to the company’s increased presence in Oconee County. South Carolina’s business climate continues to provide the resources needed for companies to be successful, and we are happy to have great firms like PreZero US call South Carolina home,” noted Governor Henry McMaster

“PreZero US has been a great asset to South Carolina and our recycling industry. We congratulate and thank PreZero US on their latest investment. This type of commitment demonstrates their confidence in Oconee County and the Palmetto State,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

“PreZero US’s investment in Oconee County will make a lasting impact on our community. Their expansion of an additional 32 jobs for our residents is a commitment to their confidence in our workforce. We congratulate PreZero US,” said Oconee County Council Chair John Elliott.

Posted October 19, 2021

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor