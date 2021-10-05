NRF Statement On Biden Administration’s China Trade Policy

WASHINGTON — October 4, 2021 — The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from Senior Vice President of Government Relations David French in response to United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s announcement on the Biden administration’s China trade policy.

“American businesses across the country continue to be severely impacted by the tariffs put into place by the previous administration. Today’s long-awaited announcement proved the Biden administration’s trade strategy on China to be lackluster at most, and will further inflict unnecessary damage to the American economy and retail supply chains.

“The continuation of these harmful tariffs worsens the challenges thousands of retailers must navigate, especially at a time when many are only beginning to emerge from the serious economic damage they have suffered as a result of the global pandemic. Because these tariffs touch products in nearly every sector of the U.S. economy, they also ultimately force consumers to pay higher prices.

“It is critical the administration initiate immediate discussions with China so we can level the international playing field and bring an end to the global supply chain disruption.”

Posted October 5, 2021

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)