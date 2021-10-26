Beaulieu International Group To Increase Prices Across Its Flooring Solutions Portfolio

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — October 26, 2021 — Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) announces global price increases for all of its flooring product brands to take effect during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, or as contract terms allow.

“During 2021, we have tried to limit the impact on our customers of the general cost inflation of raw materials, logistics and energy. However, these costs have continued to increase significantly in the second half of this year, forcing us to implement additional price increases of typically 8 percent, depending on region and product line, during the last quarter of this year and into 2022,” said Wim Coppens, vice president, Flooring of Beaulieu International Group.

Sales representatives are already in contact with their customers to inform them of the price changes on their specific orders.

B.I.G. is a producer of resilient flooring, hard flooring, tufted carpet and mats, needle felt and artificial grass, in Europe, North America, Russia-CIS and Australia. The flooring brands and businesses that are part of B.I.G. include BerryAlloc, Beauflor, Orotex, Real, Carus, Ideal, Turfgrass and Beaulieu Mats.

Posted October 26, 2021

Source: Beaulieu International Group