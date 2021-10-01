2022 Beltwide Cotton Conferences Offering Insight On Latest Innovative Technology, Research

CORDOVA, TN — September 30, 2021 — The 2022 Beltwide Cotton Conferences (BWCC), set for January 4-6 at the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel in San Antonio, Texas, will offer attendees timely updates on the latest research, technology and issues affecting U.S. cotton production and processing.

The BWCC, coordinated by the National Cotton Council, annually brings together university and USDA researchers, regulatory agencies, extension personnel/agents, consultants, and industry sales/support personnel to exchange information about new products and production/processing systems that can be tailored to individual farming operations for maximum efficiency.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register via the BWCC home page at www.cotton.org/beltwide/ and clicking on the registration tab. The BWCC home page also includes links to more information about the forum, including housing reservations and an updated program.

Registration costs for the 2022 BWCC before December 16 are: $200 for NCC/Cotton Foundation members, university and USDA researchers, extension personnel, associations and consultants; $500 for non-U.S. research, extension, associations, and consultants; $400 for non-NCC/Foundation members; and $80 for students.

On-site conference self-registration kiosks will be available 24 hours a day beginning on the evening of January 3. Beginning on the morning of January 4, NCC staff will be available for attendees needing assistance with registration and name badge printing.

Among topics being considered for inclusion in the BWCC’s Consultants Conference on the morning of January 4 are: updates on ThryvOn™ cotton and its effectiveness on providing season-long protection against tarnished plant bugs and thrips species; herbicide resistance; the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol®; changes in weather patterns and the impact on crops; the Biden Administration’s impact on agriculture; the Endangered Species Act; developments in Bt cotton; and carbon sequestration at the field level.

The BWCC’s 12 cotton technical conferences, which now includes the Cotton Sustainability Conference, will provide findings from current research and updates on emerging technology that are aimed at elevating U.S. cotton production and processing efficiency. Those sessions will meet concurrently beginning on the morning of January 5 and conclude by noon on January 6.

The Cotton Sustainability Conference will plan to focus on the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol®, including multiple panel discussions with many name brands and industry leaders, as well as sustainability experts. Field-to-Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture along with carbon and organic markets also will be included as topics of interest.

The Cotton Engineering-Systems Conference is planning presentations on data analytics, robotics, remote sensing and unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.

Posted October 1, 2021

Source: National Cotton Council