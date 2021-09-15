XlynX Materials Releases BondLynx© A New Polymer Molecular-Glue

VICTORIA, British Columbia— September 8, 2021 — XlynX Materials is pleased to announce the creation of a new class of adhesives they are calling “molecular-glues”. These make it possible to permanently adhere difficult-to-bond polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene to themselves, and to other materials, through exceptionally strong chemical bonds.

Conventional adhesives typically take advantage of mechanical forces to hold materials together. BondLynx© employs bis-diazirine chemistry to create covalent chemical bonds between polymer chains, permanently crosslinking them together through strong carbon-carbon bonds.

This is the same type of joinery found between carbon atoms in the polymer chains themselves. Once BondLynx© has been applied to a polymer, the crosslinking process can be initiated by heat, ultraviolet (UV)/visible light, or an electric field depending on the specific demands of the manufacturing process.

“What’s really amazing about BondLynx is that it can “glue” virtually any plastic to any other plastic. BondLynx acts by inserting itself into the carbon-hydrogen bonds that are present in almost every commodity polymer. The potential applications are limitless.” stated Jeremy Wulff, PhD, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Victoria.

BondLynx© has successfully undergone adhesive testing on a wide range of polymers, and polymer-metal combinations. Remarkably, even elastomers and damp surfaces can be bonded with BondLynx©, opening broad opportunities for novel medical and dental applications.

In addition to being used directly as polymeric adhesives, BondLynx© molecular-glues can be applied to polymer textiles to link and strengthen the fibres. It has proven effective in strengthening ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fabrics for ballistics protective equipment and wind sport applications.

“As a leading manufacturer of body armour products, PRE Labs had a privilege to test and use ultra-high performance fabrics crosslinked with BondLynx. Our evaluations to date have confirmed that these new generation cross linking agents can significantly enhance the tear and perforation resistance along with mechanical properties of high-performance fabrics.” stated Brad Field, CEO, PRE Labs.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia, University of Alberta, McGill University, and industry labs have already begun testing.

SAMPLES for testing and research purposes are now available from XlynX Materials. Please send your request to info@xlynxmaterials.com and take the opportunity to consult with some of our experts today to see how we can make the world of chemistry work to enhance your business efficiency and capability.

Posted September 15, 2021

Source: XlynX Materials Inc.