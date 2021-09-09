Mimaki Pushes The Creative Boundaries Of Industrial Printing With The Launch Of Four New UJF Series Printers

SUWANEE, GA — September 8, 2021 — Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today announced the launch of four new UJF Series printers. These new direct-to-object inkjet printers are designed for high-quality output, improved productivity and efficient production. Sales are scheduled to start in October 2021.

The new printers include the UJF-7151 plus II, and three new UJF-MkII e Series models, offering unrivaled printing quality and stability. They feature an array of new capabilities designed to deliver significant quality and performance benefits, enabling users to explore new applications and increase productivity.

Mimaki was among the first companies to develop and bring UV inkjet printers to market and is an industry leader in this field. Mimaki’s UV-LED inkjet printers use UV irradiation, rather than heat, to cure ink and do not require the preparation of plates (as in screen printing). This immensely reduces the time and cost of production.

UJF-7151 plus II

The UJF-7151 plus II model incorporates 8 print heads, two more than the previous model, enabling configurations that suit any application. It includes 8 ink slots, which can be configured for a four color setup or up to eight inks including light color inks (Light Cyan and Light Magenta), white, clear, and primer. It achieves print speeds up to 190% faster than the previous model.

This printer is capable of printing up to 1800 dpi, compared to the 1200 dpi of the previous model, allowing users to experience high-definition quality with less graininess and color irregularities. The strengthened structure of the printer body and enhancements to the print table reduces shaking during printing, allowing precise positioning of ink droplets. Load capacity has been increased from 22lbs to 66lbs (10 to 30 kg), allowing users to print on heavier metal jigs and other equipment, while maintaining accurate positioning.

A key feature is the new UV Color Gloss function, which enables a glossy finish on color UV inks without the need for clear ink. This new feature increases value and profitability on a variety of applications.

UJF-MkII e Series

The new UJF-MkII e Series models include the UJF-3042 MkII e, UJF-3042 MkII Ex e, and the UJF-6042 MkII e. These printers offer improvements to image quality and stability, and enhanced operational performance over their predecessors.

The printing area of the UJF-3042 MkII e and UJF-3042 MkII Ex e measures 16.5 X 11.8 inches (420 X 300mm); and the UJF-6042 MkII e measures 16.5 X 24 inches (420 X :610mm).

All of the announced models include the new Mimaki Fine Diffusion (MFD2) core technology for half-toning that processes and precisely controls the placement of ink dots. The following proprietary core technologies are also incorporated: Nozzle Check Unit (NCU[1]), Nozzle Recovery System (NRS[2]), and Mimaki Advanced Pass Systems 4 (MAPS4[3]). These functions enable stable output of high-quality prints

The announced models come equipped with Mimaki RasterLink7 software, which facilitates numbering and variable printing functionality, along with MDL command sets which enable integration with production systems and peripheral devices for automated workflows. These commands enable users to adjust the height of the printing table, start time, and other operations remotely. Ink levels and errors can also be checked from connected peripheral devices.

These printers are compatible with various ink types, suitable for a variety of uses which allow direct printing on a wide array of media, including acrylic, resins, glass, metal, and even leather. This allows them to be used in the production of industrial printing up to 153mm thick such as nameplates, home appliances, information boards, indoor molded signs, custom goods, flexible media, and more.

The UV-LED curable inks are available in rigid or flexible formulations. Also available is Mimaki inkjet primer PR-200, designed to improve the adhesion of Mimaki UV-LED inks on certain media. As a result, they are the ideal solution for print providers looking to diversify their offerings.

The UV-LED curable inks LH-100, LUS-120, and LUS-150 received GREENGUARD Gold certification by UL, meeting the standards for chemical substance emission specified by this third-party safety science organization. This certification is recognized for its personal and environmental safety.

Source: Mimaki USA